’75 years after independence, in court for water’, Judges slam Maharashtra government

Court was hearing PILs raising concerns over malnutrition among children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in Melghat in Amravati district and other tribal regions in Maharashtra.

Observing that even after over 75 years of independence, citizens were forced to approach courts for a basic necessity like water, the Bombay High Court on Monday pulled up the Maharashtra government over the continued lack of access to potable drinking water in Melghat and other regions of Maharashtra.

It said that the petitioners sought to assert basic fundamental rights and sought a concrete, time-bound plan consisting of immediate steps to ensure water supply across regions.

A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata made the remarks while hearing PILs raising concerns over malnutrition among children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in Melghat in Amravati district and other tribal regions in Maharashtra.