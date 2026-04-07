Send Dixit Solanki’s remains to forensic lab for DNA testing, Bombay HC tells DG Shipping

Dixit Solanki, a 32 year old seafarer working as an oiler onboard the vessel MKD Vyom, was killed in a suspected missile strike off the coast of Oman. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Director General of Shipping to hand over the mortal remains of seafarer Dixit Solanki to the Forensic Science Laboratory FSL in Kalina for DNA testing, and to provide the report to his family.

A division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad ordered that the remains be collected in the presence of a family member and sent to the FSL under proper care.

The court further directed that a copy of the DNA test report, once received, be shared with Solanki’s family.

“We direct the DG Shipping, respondent number 4, to collect the mortal remains in the presence of any one of the family members of the deceased Dixit Solanki, who shall receive the same by signing the requisite necessary documents to complete the technical formalities and send it to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina, Mumbai under proper care for obtaining the DNA test record thereof. A copy of the DNA testing record when it is received by the court, the same to be handed over to the respondents and to family members of the deceased who are blood relatives,” the Bench observed.