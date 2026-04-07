Send Dixit Solanki’s remains to forensic lab for DNA testing, Bombay HC tells DG Shipping

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Director General of Shipping to hand over the mortal remains of seafarer Dixit Solanki to the Forensic Science Laboratory FSL in Kalina for DNA testing, and to provide the report to his family.
A division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad ordered that the remains be collected in the presence of a family member and sent to the FSL under proper care.
The court further directed that a copy of the DNA test report, once received, be shared with Solanki’s family.
“We direct the DG Shipping, respondent number 4, to collect the mortal remains in the presence of any one of the family members of the deceased Dixit Solanki, who shall receive the same by signing the requisite necessary documents to complete the technical formalities and send it to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina, Mumbai under proper care for obtaining the DNA test record thereof. A copy of the DNA testing record when it is received by the court, the same to be handed over to the respondents and to family members of the deceased who are blood relatives,” the Bench observed.
The court, however, declined to set a timeline for completion of the DNA testing despite a request from the family’s counsel.
Solanki, a 32 year old seafarer working as an oiler onboard the vessel MKD Vyom, was killed in a suspected missile strike off the coast of Oman, becoming the first Indian casualty in the ongoing West Asia conflict. His skeletal remains reached Mumbai on April 5, but authorities informed the court that the remains were not fully identifiable and would require DNA testing to establish identity.
The family had approached the High Court seeking urgent intervention, citing delays and lack of clarity from authorities on when they would be able to perform the last rites. They told the court that they had been running from one police station to another to initiate the DNA testing process.
During the hearing, the court was informed that the remains are currently in the custody of an authorised agency in Mumbai responsible for handling repatriation formalities.
Officials also said that the Director General of Shipping had written to multiple authorities, including forensic laboratories and senior police officials, requesting expedited assistance for conducting the DNA test.
The Centre submitted that necessary communications had been sent to the Maharashtra police and forensic authorities to facilitate the process. It also indicated that the testing could be conducted in Mumbai, although other laboratories had been kept on standby if required.
The petition cited the right to dignity under Article 21, arguing that authorities have a duty to ensure timely identification and return of mortal remains.
With the High Court’s directions, the process for DNA testing is now expected to move forward, allowing the family to establish identity and proceed with the last rites.