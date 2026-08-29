Bombay HC disposes PIL on Marathi rule for cab drivers after 1-year extension

4 Mumbai-based app-cab drivers had challenged the state government notification that made working knowledge of Marathi compulsory.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Aug 29, 2026 04:40 PM IST
Mumbai rains, Mumbai hoarding collapseIn its order, the bench noted that it was a well-settled principle that when the petitioners have a personal interest in seeking reliefs, they cannot move a PIL. (Representative Image)
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The Bombay High Court on Saturday disposed of a PIL by four app-based cab drivers from Mumbai challenging the state government notification that made working knowledge of Marathi compulsory.

This came after the state government informed the high court that the time for learning, reading and speaking the Marathi language by rickshaw and taxi drivers had been extended for one year.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a PIL by four cab drivers working for aggregator Uber, claiming that the notification violated their fundamental rights and did not align with the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988, a Central Act.

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It added that the impugned notification, with “enormous scale”, would deprive “lakhs of poor drivers of their means of livelihood and nearly 9.6 lakh permit and badge holders face notices, suspension or revocation of badges so far.”

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“Today we read in the newspapers that rickshaw drivers’ issue is resolved and they also rejoiced. They met the chief minister and their photographs were published in the newspapers,” the bench orally remarked to the petitioners’ lawyer.

In its order, the bench noted that it was a well-settled principle that when the petitioners have a personal interest in seeking reliefs, they cannot move a PIL.

“Notwithstanding the above, the Government Pleader has taken instructions from the State Transport Commissioner of the State of Maharashtra to communicate to the Court that the time for learning, reading and speaking Marathi language by all rickshaw and taxi drivers is extended for a period of one year, and they are expected to master the language within one year,” the high court remarked.

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“In view of the above, this PIL petition need not be entertained, and the same is disposed of,” the bench held.

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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