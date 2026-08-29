Bombay HC disposes PIL on Marathi rule for cab drivers after 1-year extension

In its order, the bench noted that it was a well-settled principle that when the petitioners have a personal interest in seeking reliefs, they cannot move a PIL. (Representative Image)

The Bombay High Court on Saturday disposed of a PIL by four app-based cab drivers from Mumbai challenging the state government notification that made working knowledge of Marathi compulsory.

This came after the state government informed the high court that the time for learning, reading and speaking the Marathi language by rickshaw and taxi drivers had been extended for one year.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a PIL by four cab drivers working for aggregator Uber, claiming that the notification violated their fundamental rights and did not align with the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988, a Central Act.