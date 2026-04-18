‘’Completely misconceived and belated bid to stall Dharavi Redevelopment Project over Koliwada boundaries’: HC rejects fisherfolk trust’s plea

Court said the petitioner's "belated" demand that development over 2 lakh square metres area in Dharavi be stalled till completion of the ongoing survey. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Saturday dismissed a plea by a public trust of fisherfolk from Dharavi, alleging inaction by authorities for 15 years in demarcating the outer boundary of Dharavi Koliwada (fisherfolk colony) and seeking exclusion of the area from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP).

Rejecting the “without merit” writ plea, the Court said the petitioner’s “belated” demand that development over 2 lakh square metres area in Dharavi be stalled till completion of the ongoing survey and demarcation of outer boundaries of seven Koliwadas in Mumbai at par with Gaothans (old village sites) was “completely misconceived”.

The HC held that with the passage of time and the manner in which Dharavi became a cluster of schemes, it was now not open for the petitioner trust to claim exclusive rights for fishing and allied activities on nearly 2 lakh square metres of area merely on the basis that the survey by the Fisheries and City Survey offices was not finalised or on the ground that in the past these lands were traditionally used for fishing and allied activities.