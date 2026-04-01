Bombay HC dismisses Anita Advani’s plea to recognise relationship with Rajesh Khanna as ‘marriage’

A single-judge bench of Justice Sharmila U Deshmukh dismissed the appeal filed by Advani against the 2017 order of the Dindoshi Civil Court in Mumbai. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court Wednesday rejected a plea filed by actor Anita Advani seeking recognition of her relationship with late Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna as a ‘marriage’.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sharmila U Deshmukh dismissed the appeal filed by Advani against the 2017 order of the Dindoshi Civil Court in Mumbai. The civil court had dismissed her suit, after which she approached the Bombay High Court.

Along with Advani, the HC also heard lawyers representing Khanna’s wife, Dimple Kapadia, daughter, Twinkle Khanna, and son-in-law, Akshay Kumar, and “dismissed the First Appeal”.

Advani was involved in several legal proceedings with Kapadia and others for nearly 14 years, including her claim that her relationship with Rajesh Khanna was a “marriage”. She had earlier lodged a domestic violence complaint against Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, and Akshay Kumar.