Bombay HC directs state to probe illegal fee collection complaint against ILS Law College

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 16, 2026 08:59 PM IST
The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to conduct an inquiry into a complaint alleging illegal fee collection by ILS Law College, Pune, filed by a former student. A bench of Justice R I Chagla and Justice Advait Sethna passed the order on February 12.

The complainant, Mayur Garud, stated that the Fee Fixation Committee of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), through circulars dated February 28, 2020, and February 24, 2024, had fixed the fees of ILS Law College at Rs 2,345 under 19 heads.

“However, the college collected an additional amount of Rs 36,790 per student under 17 other unauthorised heads. This collection clearly amounts to a capitation fee prohibited under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Capitation Fee) Act, 1987,” said Garud, who passed out from ILS Law College in May 2025.

Garud said that while he was a student at ILS, he participated in protests against the college over the alleged overcharging of fees. Subsequently, on April 11, 2025, he filed a complaint with the Maharashtra Higher Education Department.

In July, Garud moved a petition before the High Court, seeking directions to the state government to take action against the alleged illegal collection of capitation fees and to ensure a refund of Rs 1,04,863, along with interest. He also sought quashing of a show-cause notice issued to him by the college on March 24, 2025, for holding protests over the alleged illegal fee collection.

In its order dated February 12, the High Court directed the state government to decide the complaint filed on April 11, 2025, within a period of two months.

In a press release issued on Monday, Garud claimed that, as per information furnished by the college itself under the Right to Information Act, approximately Rs 29,64,37,402 were collected under the alleged illegal heads over the last five academic years.

“However, only about Rs 4,09,19,990.95 were actually spent on student facilities. In protest against these irregularities, I conducted a peaceful demonstration outside the college premises, strictly within the framework of law,” he stated.

The ILS authorities were not available for comment despite repeated attempts.

 

