Bombay HC directs state to probe illegal fee collection complaint against ILS Law College

In its order dated February 12, the High Court directed the state government to decide the complaint filed on April 11, 2025, within a period of two months.

The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to conduct an inquiry into a complaint alleging illegal fee collection by ILS Law College, Pune, filed by a former student. A bench of Justice R I Chagla and Justice Advait Sethna passed the order on February 12.

The complainant, Mayur Garud, stated that the Fee Fixation Committee of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), through circulars dated February 28, 2020, and February 24, 2024, had fixed the fees of ILS Law College at Rs 2,345 under 19 heads.

“However, the college collected an additional amount of Rs 36,790 per student under 17 other unauthorised heads. This collection clearly amounts to a capitation fee prohibited under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Capitation Fee) Act, 1987,” said Garud, who passed out from ILS Law College in May 2025.