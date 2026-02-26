Bombay HC directs Pune civic body to acquire land for approach road to bridge connecting Balewadi and Kaspate Wasti

The PIL petitioner, Ankush Balwadkar, sought a direction to acquire his land for the approach road if necessary.

Bombay HCThe Bombay High Court said the urgency in the matter regarding the construction of an approach road to the bridge in Pune cannot be denied. (File photo)
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Pune civic body to acquire land to construct an approach road in Baner to a bridge on the Mula river so that residents can use it effectively to travel between Balewadi and Kaspate Wasti.

“The urgency in the matter for construction of an approach road to the bridge over the Mula-Mutha river in Pune cannot be denied. The bridge has been already constructed, but the public at large is unable to use the same, for the reason that the approach road could not be constructed,” a bench of Justices Manish Pitale and Shreeram Shirsat said in an order issued on a PIL petition.

An approach road would help residents save time and money.

On April 9 last year, while hearing a PIL petition, the court said the authorities were expected to immediately consider the proposal for an approach road, complete formalities, and acquire land for it.

The PIL petitioner, Ankush Balwadkar, sought a direction to acquire his land for the approach road if necessary. He is not averse to his land being acquired, provided he is paid just, fair and reasonable compensation, the court said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) submitted that it was willing to facilitate the land acquisition and would deposit the required percentage of the compensation with the land acquisition officer. It would also undertake the procedure prescribed under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act at the earliest.

The court said the acquisition process should be initiated forthwith and completed within one year.

