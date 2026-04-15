‘Shared info with Pakistani officer from key post, may influence witnesses’: Bombay HC denies bail to ex-DRDO scientist

ATS arrested Kurulkar in May 2023 under the Official Secrets Act for spying and for wrongful communication with a PIO posing as "Zara Dasgupta" in a suspected honey-trap case. (Express File Photo)

The Bombay High Court Wednesday denied bail to former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in an espionage case in 2023.

Kurulkar, who was the head of DRDO’s Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), approached the high court after a special court in Pune rejected his bail plea in December 2023.

Rejecting Kurulkar’s bail application, a single-judge bench of Justice Shivkumar G Dige observed, “It appears that the applicant was in an important post and provided information to the Pakistani Intelligence Officer (PIO). Though the applicant is retired from the service, some of the witnesses are his subordinate officers, and if released on bail, he may influence them, or he may abscond as he was in contact with the PIO.”