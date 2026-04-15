The Bombay High Court Wednesday denied bail to former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in an espionage case in 2023.
Kurulkar, who was the head of DRDO’s Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), approached the high court after a special court in Pune rejected his bail plea in December 2023.
Rejecting Kurulkar’s bail application, a single-judge bench of Justice Shivkumar G Dige observed, “It appears that the applicant was in an important post and provided information to the Pakistani Intelligence Officer (PIO). Though the applicant is retired from the service, some of the witnesses are his subordinate officers, and if released on bail, he may influence them, or he may abscond as he was in contact with the PIO.”
“Though the applicant is alleging that the info provided to PIO is in the public domain, it appears that the applicant was in contact with an unknown person, and he was on the post of Director of DRDO, which is an important post in the Indian Army. He was in continuous chat with said PIO for around one year, and it appears from chats produced on record that he had intimate relations with the said PIO, and he provided information to the PIO,” Justice Dige observed.
Justice Dige perused statements of witnesses, which showed that he had provided information about the Aero India Show and the test of the medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, Rustom 2, despite all work under DRDO “runs under secrecy.”
Justice Dige also observed that, as per the statement of another witness, Kurulkar had provided information regarding a May 2022 programme arranged by the defence for the operation of tanks, which was restricted to military personnel.
Illegal contacts
ATS arrested Kurulkar in May 2023 under the Official Secrets Act for spying and for wrongful communication with a PIO posing as “Zara Dasgupta” in a suspected honey-trap case.
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DRDO received tip-offs about Kurulkar’s alleged illegal contacts with a Pakistan-based operative, and on February 24, 2023, it seized his electronic devices, including cell phones, a laptop, and a desktop hard disc for forensic analysis.
As per ATS, DRDO’s internal standing committee probe and forensic reports revealed constant communication with PIO through WhatsApp messages, voice, and video calls, during which he shared sensitive information. ATS probed the complaint lodged by the DRDO vigilance wing, arrested Kurulkar, and subsequently, he was suspended.
ATS named Zara Dasgupta a wanted accused and filed a chargesheet on June 30, 2023.
Kurulkar’s lawyer argued before the HC that the probe was complete, a chargesheet had been filed, and he had been in jail for nearly three years.
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The lawyer claimed Kurulkar had no criminal antecedents, and it would take time to conclude the trial. He also said that while the PIO had sought information about a certain project via WhatsApp chat, he had clearly denied sharing any information.
He claimed that the files found on his mobile phone showed they were in unzipped format, which clearly indicated that there was no question of installing any specific software as sought by the PIO; therefore, he should be released on bail.
However, the state’s lawyer opposed the plea, claiming that, according to witness statements, Kurulkar had provided sensitive information to the PIO that was not in the public domain, and that, if released on bail, he may influence the probe.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
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Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
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