Bombay High Court denies pre-arrest bail to man accused of rape on false promise of film work

The Bombay High Court has denied pre-arrest bail to a man accused of raping a woman under the false pretext of offering her a film role. (AI Generated)

The Bombay High Court on June 1 rejected anticipatory bail to a man booked for allegedly raping a woman by obtaining her consent for a physical relationship on the false pretext of giving her work in a film.

The court observed that granting him relief would “adversely affect fair and effective investigation.”

A vacation bench of Justice Shyam C Chandak passed an order on the bail application by the man apprehending arrest in a case registered by Pune Police for offences punishable under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the BNS and provisions of IT Act, 2000.

The prosecution alleged that two years ago, the complainant woman had contacted the applicant about an audition. Few days later, he promised her to find a good film story for her, and they established friendship. Later that year, he allegedly obtained her consent for a physical relationship by promising film work, and they continued relations on that promise.