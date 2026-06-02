Bombay High Court denies pre-arrest bail to man accused of rape on false promise of film work

The prosecution alleged that two years ago, the complainant woman had contacted the applicant about an audition.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readMumbaiJun 2, 2026 10:33 PM IST
The Bombay High Court has denied pre-arrest bail to a man accused of raping a woman under the false pretext of offering her a film role.The Bombay High Court has denied pre-arrest bail to a man accused of raping a woman under the false pretext of offering her a film role. (AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bombay High Court on June 1 rejected anticipatory bail to a man booked for allegedly raping a woman by obtaining her consent for a physical relationship on the false pretext of giving her work in a film.

The court observed that granting him relief would “adversely affect fair and effective investigation.”
A vacation bench of Justice Shyam C Chandak passed an order on the bail application by the man apprehending arrest in a case registered by Pune Police for offences punishable under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the BNS and provisions of IT Act, 2000.

The prosecution alleged that two years ago, the complainant woman had contacted the applicant about an audition. Few days later, he promised her to find a good film story for her, and they established friendship. Later that year, he allegedly obtained her consent for a physical relationship by promising film work, and they continued relations on that promise.

During this time he took objectionable photos and videos, assuring he would not make them public. The applicant did not disclose he was married and later told her that he had a minor daughter and his wife was not staying with him.
When his wife came to know about his relationship, the applicant and the complainant woman decided to stop meeting and he allegedly deleted objectionable photos and videos.

However, a few days later, he threatened on WhatsApp that “if she goes somewhere for romping,” he would drop the said material on social media. Later, he made the photos and videos viral.

“The applicant had no reason to take the objectionable photos and videos of the woman and make them viral. Therefore, it appears that, since the beginning, the applicant had ill intention to misuse the photos/videos of the victim. Thus, the applicant misused the trust invested in him by the complainant. Said act of the applicant has ruined her life. Therefore, there is a prima facie case of the offence of rape,” Justice Chandak observed.

The HC observed the applicant has “only made a show that he has deleted the subject photos/videos,” which he later made viral; therefore his “custodial interrogation was essential to collect the important electronic evidence.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments