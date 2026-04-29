Day after deferring defamation suit beyond 2046, Bombay High Court judge posts it for July hearing

Justice Jain observed that such an ego fight prevented the court from taking up matters requiring more priority. (File Photo)

A day after deferring a defamation suit to 2046, calling it an “ego fight” at the end of the litigants’ lives, the Bombay High Court Wednesday recalled its order and rescheduled the hearing to July 15.

On Tuesday, a single-judge bench of Justice Jitendra S Jain passed an order on a defamation suit filed in 2017 by Tarinibahen, 90, and Dhvani Desai, 57, against Kilkilraj Bhansali and others, over alleged instances at the annual general meeting of Shyam Cooperative Housing Society in 2015.

The plaintiffs claimed that the incidents caused them distress and sought damages of Rs. 20 crore from the defendants, along with interest from the date of filing the suit.