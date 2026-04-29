Day after deferring defamation suit beyond 2046, Bombay High Court judge posts it for July hearing

Bombay High Court Justice Jitendra S Jain heard a 2017 defamation suit by two women over alleged incidents at a 2015 housing society meeting.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
2 min readMumbaiApr 29, 2026 02:45 PM IST
Bombay High Court Justice Jain observed that such an ego fight prevented the court from taking up matters requiring more priority. (File Photo)
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A day after deferring a defamation suit to 2046, calling it an “ego fight” at the end of the litigants’ lives, the Bombay High Court Wednesday recalled its order and rescheduled the hearing to July 15.

On Tuesday, a single-judge bench of Justice Jitendra S Jain passed an order on a defamation suit filed in 2017 by Tarinibahen, 90, and Dhvani Desai, 57, against Kilkilraj Bhansali and others, over alleged instances at the annual general meeting of Shyam Cooperative Housing Society in 2015.

The plaintiffs claimed that the incidents caused them distress and sought damages of Rs. 20 crore from the defendants, along with interest from the date of filing the suit.

Justice Jain observed Tuesday that such an ego fight prevented the court from taking up matters requiring more priority. The judge noted that although the court had stated the dispute could be resolved through an unconditional apology, the 90-year-old plaintiff was keen on pursuing the suit.

Posting the next hearing after 20 years, Justice Jain had noted, “At any cost, this matter should not be given priority on the ground that the petitioners are senior citizens or super senior citizens. It is expressly made clear that this matter will not be taken up for hearing before 2046.”

On Wednesday morning, Advocate Swaraj Jadhav, representing the plaintiffs, mentioned the matter before Justice Jain, seeking modification of the order. The court then allowed the interim application, deleted relevant paragraphs from the April 28 order, and stated that the matter be listed for further consideration on July 15.

The judge directed that the corrected order, with the specific parts of the original order modified, be uploaded to the Bombay High Court’s website.

Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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