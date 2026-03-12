Bombay HC quashes death penalty to man for minor girl’s rape and murder

The HC observed that the special court specifically relied on the CA reports, which included serology reports and reports pertaining to DNA profiles, to hold against the accused persons. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court recently set aside an order of a special court in Pune that awarded a death sentence to a man for the rape and murder of a minor girl and remanded the trial back to the court. The HC observed that forensic reports, including Chemical Analyser (CA) reports, were not properly examined and warranted reassessment.

The body of the six-year-old victim girl was found in bushes near a Zilla Parishad (ZP) school in a village in Pune district on August 3, 2022.

A bench of Justices Manish M Pitale and Shreeram V Shirsat on March 10 passed an order on an interim application in an appeal by Tejas Dalvi alias Dada Mahipati Dalvi, who was awarded the death sentence by a special court in Pune on March 22, 2024. The bench noted the prosecution had based its case on circumstantial evidence.