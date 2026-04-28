‘Even officers in services of nation have displayed audacity to disobey orders’: Bombay HC issues contempt notice to SSC Director

Observing it to be a “classic case” where even officers in the services of the nation displayed audacity to disobey orders of the court, the Bombay High Court issued a contempt notice against the Director of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for wilful disobedience of its order. The court also expressed displeasure over the growing “tendency to disobey orders”, leading to hundreds of contempt pleas filed every year against state and central officials.

A bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Hiten S Venegavkar last week passed an order on two pleas against the non-selection of candidates in the central defence forces merely due to a “minuscule difference in height of 3 and 4 millimetres”.

On April 22, the HC was informed by the Assistant Commandant, CRPF at Navi Mumbai, that as per the HC order, they were declared qualified and were held eligible in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

The HC then posted the hearing to April 24, seeking SSC Director’s presence.

He was asked to explain why court should not initiate contempt proceedings against him for making the petitioners approach the HC for the third time in the same case, despite the department’s appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court.

“This is a classic case wherein, prima facie, we find that even officers in the services of this nation have displayed the audacity to disobey the orders of this Court. Much turns upon the discipline of such officers in respecting the Majesty of Law,” the HC noted in its April 24 order.

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The bench added that the SSC director failed to appear before it and instead instructed lawyer to present local officer of the same rank from Mumbai, who was not even added as a respondent to the pleas.

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“We are appalled by the fact that the tendency to disobey the orders of the High Court is growing to such an extent that hundreds of contempt petitions are being registered each year, most of them on account of disobedience by the State Government, the Central Government, or their officers,” the HC noted.

Justice Ghuge observed “very rarely” his bench issues suo motu (on its own) contempt notices against any officer.

The HC said its April 22 order clearly indicated how the two petitioners aspiring to join the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)/Border Security Force (BSF) were “being kept at bay despite having succeeded before the High Court” and SC.

“These two petitioners are still not inducted into the training programme, which commenced more than two months ago. All other candidates are more than two months ahead in training, and these petitioners are still at the doorstep, waiting to be inducted.”

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Advocate Venkatesh A. Shastry, for the petitioners, submitted that the April 23 dossier generated by the department was “merely to create a camouflage before the court, suggesting that some action is being taken in the matter” and “only to save its skin and to create an impression of compliance with the court orders.”

Therefore, the HC issued a suo motu contempt notice against Director of SSC, and posted the matter for further hearing on April 29.