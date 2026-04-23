Second ruling in a fortnight on cyber fraud, Bombay HC directs BoB to remit Rs 18.79 lakh to senior citizen

The Bombay High Court recently directed Bank of Baroda (BoB) to refund Rs 18.79 lakh to the account of a 75-year-old Mumbai woman and her daughter-in-law, who were victims of cyber fraud involving unauthorised Internet banking transactions.

The amount was allegedly withdrawn in December 2021 after the senior citizen’s SIM card was cloned or swapped, leaving her unaware of the transactions until the funds disappeared. The court found that the petitioners were not negligent.

A bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Manjusha A Deshpande, in an April 20 ruling, noted a “similar modus operandi” as in an earlier case, where SIM swapping had disabled SMS alerts and “the transaction never received authentication by the account holder.”

In that case, the high court on April 6 directed HDFC Bank to refund Rs. 38.04 lakh to the account of a freelancer in business consultancy from Pune.

Granting relief in the present case, the court held that the account holders were “in no way negligent” and that the bank had failed to show any sharing of OTPs with someone else. It further noted that the petitioners were protected under the Reserve Bank of India’s July 2017 “zero liability” provision, which mandates the prompt reversal of unauthorised electronic transactions within 10 days.

The court noted that the bank had failed to reverse the amount and directed the immediate refund of Rs 18.79 lakh, with 6 per cent interest, within 12 weeks, failing which the sum would attract an additional 6 per cent interest until credited to the petitioners’ savings account.

Advocates Rahul Gaikwad and Komal Singh, appearing for the mobile service provider, said the SIM had been deactivated after a complaint of theft and later reissued following verification.

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The court noted that the account holders had been operating the joint savings account since the death of the senior woman’s husband in 2019, who deposited dividends and other income, and used cheques and internet banking.

The fraud came to light on December 5, 2021, when the petitioner saw a credit balance of Rs 18.79 lakh, but the next day, most of it was withdrawn. The petitioner lodged an FIR with the Mumbai police as her mobile became inoperative. The transfer happened between 7.25 on December 4 and 7.31 pm on December 5. After she clarified that no SIM theft occurred, it was reactivated at 9.30 pm.

The petitioner came to know that four beneficiaries had been fraudulently added to the account. The bank’s report showed that fraudsters logged in and, on every attempt to add beneficiaries, a One Time Password (OTP) was sent to the mobile number, but the petitioner never received it because her mobile number was inactive.

“The bank was conscious that the OTP sent to the petitioner’s mobile was not delivered, and still the savings bank account was operated using the OTP generated by the bank to add beneficiaries,” the HC observed.