Mandatory procedures not followed: Court grants Kenyan woman bail in drug smuggling case

The Bombay High Court granted bail to a Kenyan national, arrested in 2022 at the Mumbai international airport for allegedly carrying 980 grams of cocaine, observing that mandatory procedures were not followed during her search.

Mwanje Faridah was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on October 2, 2022. She was detained at the airport on suspicion that she was carrying contraband. The officials had claimed that when her search was conducted, it was found that she had concealed plastic packets in her clothes. It was alleged that the packets contained 980 grams of cocaine, which is a commercial quantity, as per the NDPS Act.