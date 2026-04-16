2012 Pune serial blasts case: Bombay HC grants bail to one more accused

The HC noted that Bagwan had endured “pretrial incarceration of over 12 and a half years”, with the prosecution having examined just 27 of 170 witnesses to date. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Irfan Mustafa Landge, an accused in the 2012 Pune serial blasts case, who had been in custody since his arrest in December 2012. The court cited long incarceration and parity with another accused who had previously availed the bail.

In September 2025, the HC had allowed bail to co-accused Farooq Shaukat Bagwan based on parity with another accused, Munib Memon, who received bail from the HC in 2024.

A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata passed its ruling on Landge’s appeal by his lawyers — senior advocate Mihir Desai and advocate Shifa Khan, challenging the special court’s rejection of relief to him. The trial is ongoing in the case.