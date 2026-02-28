Bombay HC asks Pocso-accused uncle to fund MacBook for victim niece’s studies, quashes FIR over ‘misunderstanding’

The Bombay High Court earlier this month ordered that Rs 1.5 lakh deposited by an accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act case be used to buy the latest version of MacBook/ laptop for the minor victim for her further studies.

The court further said that an excess amount, if any, be transferred to the High Court Employee Medical Welfare Fund, Mumbai.

Plea of accused

The HC allowed a plea by a man seeking quashing of FIR registered against him last year for sexual offence against his niece after the parties to the case submitted that the filing of the complaint was due to a misunderstanding between the petitioner uncle and the niece.

The judge set aside the FIR on a “condition precedent” of payment of costs.