Bombay HC asks Pocso-accused uncle to fund MacBook for victim niece’s studies, quashes FIR over ‘misunderstanding’

The Bombay High Court earlier this month ordered that Rs 1.5 lakh deposited by an accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act case be used to buy the latest version of MacBook/ laptop for the minor victim for her further studies.
The court further said that an excess amount, if any, be transferred to the High Court Employee Medical Welfare Fund, Mumbai.
Plea of accused
The HC allowed a plea by a man seeking quashing of FIR registered against him last year for sexual offence against his niece after the parties to the case submitted that the filing of the complaint was due to a misunderstanding between the petitioner uncle and the niece.
The judge set aside the FIR on a “condition precedent” of payment of costs.
A single-judge bench of Justice Ashwin D Bhobe passed an order on February 13 on a plea by the man seeking quashing of FIR for offences punishable under Sections 8 and 12 of the Pocso Act, along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The plea also sought the quashing of the chargesheet filed by the police.
Advocate Shahzad Naqvi for the petitioner and advocate Sana Subedar for the respondent victim submitted that “it was on account of a misunderstanding between the uncle and the niece that resulted in the filing of the Complaint.”
The parties submitted that the Judicial Magistrate First Class had recorded the statement of the girl under Section 183 of the BNSS that she had no grievance against her uncle anymore.
The girl, present before the HC, reiterated her no-objection to quash the criminal proceedings and filed an affidavit “out of her own free will and without any pressure or coercion from any person” in this regard.
“Considering the aforesaid circumstances, the nature of dispute, the matter being settled between the Petitioner and the Respondent and her parents, the Respondent girl having given her no objection in the Affidavit and having regards to the pronouncements of the Supreme Court, there is no impediment in allowing this Petition,” the HC noted.
Advocate Naqvi, on instructions from the petitioner, stated that he would deposit the amount of Rs 1.5 lakh in the HC registry within two weeks, which the bench accepted.
“Considering the said statements, I deem it fit and proper to direct the Registry of this Court to utilise the said amount of Rs 1,50,000/- to procure the latest version of a MacBook / laptop for the Respondent, which would suit the needs of her further studies,” Justice Bhobe noted.
“If any amount remains in excess after the purchase of the MacBook/ laptop, the same be transferred in the accounts of The High Court Employees Medical Welfare Fund at Mumbai,” the judge added and allowed the plea.