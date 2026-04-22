Bombay HC orders tests for 2 women in 50s seeking ART pregnancy

A division bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Hiten S Venegavkar was hearing pleas by two women aged 53 and 55, who sought a declaration from the court that Section 21(g) of the ART Act was “unconstitutional”. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court, while issuing notices on pleas by two women in their fifties seeking pregnancy through assisted reproductive technology (ART) and ordering medical tests for evaluation of their eligibility for ART, has sought to know the opinion of a senior gynaecologist on the strength of aged women beyond 45-55 years of enduring full-term pregnancy and delivering a healthy child.

As per the law, ART encompasses techniques that aim to obtain pregnancy by handling the sperm or oocyte outside the body, then transferring gametes or embryos into a woman’s reproductive system

Section 25 of ART Act prescribes certain medical tests and if the results are in favour of commissioning couple, they would be able to undergo ART method to beget a child.