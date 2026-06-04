Mere demand for loan repayment doesn’t amount to abetment of suicide: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has quashed an FIR registered against six people, holding that mere demands for loan repayment cannot be a proximate cause of abetment of suicide in the absence of wilful instigation or conspiracy.

The court noted that while the police had registered a case alleging that a retired teacher killed himself by consuming poison because of harassment over loan repayments, the postmortem report and chemical analysis showed that he had died of a heart attack and that no poison was detected in his body.

Justice Ranjitsinha R Bhonsale, sitting at the Kolhapur circuit bench, passed a ruling last month on an application filed by six persons seeking the quashing of a 2022 FIR registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment of suicide) and subsequent proceedings pending before a magistrate’s court.