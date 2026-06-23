Maharashtra woman allowed to abort 26-week pregnancy after foetal anomaly report

The Bombay High Court had directed the Raigad Civil Hospital to constitute a medical board to examine the foetus's condition. (Image generated using AI).

The Bombay High Court Monday allowed a woman to terminate her over 26-week pregnancy after the medical board of the Civil Hospital in Maharashtra’s Raigad district opined that the foetus has “strong congenital heart disease”.

A division bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Manjusha A Deshpande passed an order on June 22 on a plea by the woman in her twenties seeking permission for the earliest abortion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971.

The court observed that even if the woman were to give birth, the child to be born “would require further medical attention” and as she has “categorically stated that she belongs to a weaker strata of society”, “the family may not afford such treatment.”