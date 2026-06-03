Bokaro Steel Plant protest death: Court quashes case against senior officials based on CCTV, drone footage

The court noted that the petitioners are senior officials of Bokaro Steel Plant and the stir was carried out in front of the plant’s administrative building, which was a restricted area. (AI-generated image)

The Jharkhand High Court recently quashed criminal proceedings against senior Bokaro Steel Plant officials accused in a protester’s death during a 2025 demonstration, noting that CCTV footage, drone footage and investigation records indicated that the agitators had turned aggressive, resorted to vandalism and attacked security personnel.

Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay observed that the dispute traces its roots to land acquisition carried out decades ago for the establishment of the Bokaro Steel Plant, with demands for employment by displaced families continuing to trigger protests and demonstrations over the years.

“There is nothing on record to suggest that it was at the instance of the petitioners such an untoward incident had taken place. In fact, from the case diary as well as the CCTV and drone footage it appears that it was the agitators who had become aggressive and resorted to vandalism. The petitioners cannot be prosecuted simply on account of them being the officials of BSL (Bokaro Steel Limited), and absence of any material would categorise the allegations against the petitioners as vexatious,” the June 2 order read.