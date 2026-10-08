‘Body capable, heart willing’: Couple get Chhattisgarh High Court nod for IVF

The court was hearing a petition filed by the couple, who had been married for about 22 years and had no surviving child.(Image generated using AI)

“Where the body remains capable and the heart remains willing, the desire for parenthood cannot be dismissed merely as a desire whose time has passed,” the Chhattisgarh High Court said while allowing a couple married for 22 years to pursue IVF treatment despite the husband having crossed the statutory age limit for men.

Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad observed that the provision under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act does not expressly provide that the crossing of the prescribed age limit by one spouse would automatically render the other spouse, who independently satisfies the statutory age requirement, ineligible to undergo treatment.

“…treating the age of petitioner No.2 (husband) as an absolute bar to the ART treatment of petitioner No.1 (wife) would amount to importing a composite age restriction into Section 21(g) of the ART Act, which is not expressly contemplated by the statutory provision. Such an interpretation would also have the effect of substantially curtailing the reproductive choice of petitioner No.1 despite her independently satisfying the prescribed age criterion,” the order read.