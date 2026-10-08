‘Body capable, heart willing’: Couple get Chhattisgarh High Court nod for IVF

4 min readNew DelhiOct 8, 2026 12:14 PM IST
“Where the body remains capable and the heart remains willing, the desire for parenthood cannot be dismissed merely as a desire whose time has passed,” the Chhattisgarh High Court said while allowing a couple married for 22 years to pursue IVF treatment despite the husband having crossed the statutory age limit for men.
Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad observed that the provision under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act does not expressly provide that the crossing of the prescribed age limit by one spouse would automatically render the other spouse, who independently satisfies the statutory age requirement, ineligible to undergo treatment.
“…treating the age of petitioner No.2 (husband) as an absolute bar to the ART treatment of petitioner No.1 (wife) would amount to importing a composite age restriction into Section 21(g) of the ART Act, which is not expressly contemplated by the statutory provision. Such an interpretation would also have the effect of substantially curtailing the reproductive choice of petitioner No.1 despite her independently satisfying the prescribed age criterion,” the order read.
Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad allowed the couple to pursue IVF treatment.
Why court allowed IVF?
The court was hearing a petition filed by the couple, who had been married for about 22 years and had no surviving child. The woman had undergone treatment in 2013 and conceived in 2015, but the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage at about four months.
The couple later approached an ART clinic for IVF treatment and were found medically suitable after examination and counselling. However, their request for permission was rejected because the husband, aged 57, had crossed the upper age limit prescribed for the treatment.
The court observed that reproductive autonomy forms an integral facet of the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.
It stressed that a rigid and mechanical interpretation of an age restriction, particularly where one spouse independently satisfies the prescribed eligibility criteria and the proposed treatment is medically permissible, ought not to result in an unintended and disproportionate denial of the opportunity to pursue parenthood.
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“Petitioner No.2, though having crossed the age prescribed under Section 21(g)(ii) of the ART Act, is not seeking to claim eligibility contrary to the statutory prescription; rather, the petitioners seek to proceed with the ART treatment through petitioner No.1, with the consent and participation of petitioner No.2 and subject to compliance with all other statutory and medical requirements,” the court noted.
It said that treating the husband’s age as an absolute bar to the treatment of his wife would amount to importing a composite age restriction into the provision, which is not expressly contemplated by the provision.
The court further added that such an interpretation would curtail the reproductive choice of the woman despite her independently satisfying the prescribed age criterion.
The court accordingly set aside the rejection order and directed the authorities and the ART clinic to permit the couple to proceed with IVF/ART treatment, subject to the woman satisfying applicable medical requirements and the couple complying with all statutory, ethical and regulatory safeguards.
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The court also directed that if the woman crosses 50 during an ongoing treatment cycle pursuant to its order, merely attaining that age would not by itself require discontinuation of the treatment, subject to medical advisability and other legal requirements.