Denied boarding on Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight, mother and child wins Rs 70,287 payout

The complainant alleged that she and her minor child were denied permission to board the flight.(Image generated using AI)

A Kerala consumer commission has directed an airline to pay Rs 70,287 to a mother and her minor son after they were allegedly denied boarding on a confirmed Kochi-Abu Dhabi flight and had to purchase fresh tickets.

President CT Sabu and member Ram Mohan R observed that the complainant had to manage the minor child, rearrange their travel at short notice, undertake an additional journey and were constrained to pay a higher amount for the second ticket.

“The fact that the 2nd complainant was a child of approximately three years at the time makes the inconvenience and hardship more significant. The 1st complainant had to manage the minor child, rearrange their travel at short notice and undertake an additional journey between Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Also constrained to pay a higher amount for the second ticket to Sharjah,” the order read.