Does accused have right to be heard before complainant? Delhi High Court refers BNSS ‘cognisance’ shift to larger bench

The issue pertained to the interpretation of Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. (Image credit: Amazon)

The Delhi High Court recently referred to a larger bench questions of law, keeping in mind the changes in the cognisance framework from the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to Section 233 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) in cases of private complaints.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the matter warranted “reference to a larger bench of this court, subject to orders of the Chief Justice, for determination of the controversy in question”.

The judge, accordingly, framed a couple of questions —

(1)What is the stage at which a magistrate can be said to have taken “cognisance” of an offence, in the context of a private complaint, under the provisions of BNSS, and whether the expression “while taking cognisance” as employed in Section 223(1) of the BNSS implies that the examination of the complainant and witnesses on oath is a step before taking of cognisance of offence?