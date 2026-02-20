Blow to Punjab govt as Punjab and Haryana HC stays move to transfer PSPCL properties

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday stayed the Punjab government’s move to transfer any property owned by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), granting significant interim relief in a public interest litigation (PIL) pending since January.

A division bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor passed the order on an application moved by Senior Advocate Baltej Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu said he had sought urgent intervention against the proposed transfer of 50 acres in Badungarh village. According to him, the government was transferring the land to the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) under its 80:20 policy, after which it was to be auctioned in the open market. He alleged that the land had originally been acquired from farmers for a public purpose, but was never utilised and was now being put up for sale to generate funds for freebies.