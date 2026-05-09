‘Blood money alien to Indian criminal jurisprudence’: Karnataka High Court modifies sentence in accident case from one year to a day

The Karnataka High Court recently modified the sentence imposed on a septuagenarian man from one year to simple imprisonment for a day, noting that the convict is wheelchair bound and unable to execute his day-to-day activities without assistance.
Justice V Srishananda also accepted the offer of the convict, Syed Saifudeen, 71, to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of the deceased in addition to what has been received by them through the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal.
In its order dated April 15, the bench said, “Though the concept of ‘blood money’ is alien to Indian criminal jurisprudence. Taking note of the physical/health condition of the petitioner, this Court, as a peculiar case, is of the opinion that the sentence needs to be modified by directing the petitioner to undergo simple imprisonment for the day till rising of the Court by paying enhanced fine amount of Rs 5,00,000.”
The accident
On July 28, 2012, one Lakshmi and her brother were riding a motorcycle on the KRS Ring Road, when the accused, Saifudeen, who was test driving a vehicle, dashed the motorcycle from behind. Due to the accident, Lakshmi died while her brother suffered grievous injuries.
The prosecution examined 10 witnesses. In 2018, the trial court held the accused guilty of offences punishable under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The order was confirmed in appeal by the Session court. Following this, the convict approached the high court by filing a revision petition.
Wheelchair-bound convict
Saifudeen was pushed into the courtroom at the high court in a wheelchair by his son. Justice Srishananda was told by the counsel that without assistance, he (Saifudeen) cannot be moved around.
The bench, after going through trial court records and evidence, upheld the order of conviction. However, taking note of Saifudeen’s medical condition, it said, “If the petitioner is sent to imprisonment, no useful purpose would be served.”
Accepting the offer of additional compensation to be paid to dependents of the deceased, the bench said, “While maintaining the conviction of the accused for the offence punishable under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code, sentence ordered by the learned Trial Magistrate confirmed by the learned Judge in the First Appellate Court is hereby modified directing the petitioner to undergo imprisonment for the day till, the rising of the Court and to pay enhanced fine amount of Rs 5,00,000, on or before 15th May 2026, before the Trial Court.”