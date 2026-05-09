‘Blood money alien to Indian criminal jurisprudence’: Karnataka High Court modifies sentence in accident case from one year to a day

The Karnataka High Court recently modified the sentence imposed on a septuagenarian man from one year to simple imprisonment for a day, noting that the convict is wheelchair bound and unable to execute his day-to-day activities without assistance.

Justice V Srishananda also accepted the offer of the convict, Syed Saifudeen, 71, to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of the deceased in addition to what has been received by them through the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal.

In its order dated April 15, the bench said, “Though the concept of ‘blood money’ is alien to Indian criminal jurisprudence. Taking note of the physical/health condition of the petitioner, this Court, as a peculiar case, is of the opinion that the sentence needs to be modified by directing the petitioner to undergo simple imprisonment for the day till rising of the Court by paying enhanced fine amount of Rs 5,00,000.”