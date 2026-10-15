Blood disorder will traumatise mother, child: Bombay High Court allows 27-week abortion

The Bombay High Court found that the mother and father were known carriers of Beta Thalassemia Major carrier/trait and the foetus is a case of Thalassemia Major. (AI-generated image)

The Bombay High Court has permitted a 26-year-old woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy after the fetus, in an advanced stage of pregnancy, was diagnosed with beta thalassemia major, a serious inherited blood disorder that can require regular, lifelong treatment. The court observed that denying her request would place her in a “more traumatic situation and impose a lifelong medical burden on the child”.

Justices Abhay Ahuja and Neeraj P Dhote, while allowing the woman’s plea, noted that the medical board concerned had confirmed the diagnosis and found her physically fit to undergo the procedure.

“By not permitting the medical termination of the petitioner (woman) would certainly cause mental, emotional and physical distress to the petitioner. Denying the prayers would result in a more traumatic situation for the petitioner and lifelong medical burden on the child,” the October 12 order read.