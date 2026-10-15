Blood disorder will traumatise mother, child: Bombay High Court allows 27-week abortion

4 min readNew DelhiOct 15, 2026 10:39 AM IST
The Bombay High Court has permitted a 26-year-old woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy after the fetus, in an advanced stage of pregnancy, was diagnosed with beta thalassemia major, a serious inherited blood disorder that can require regular, lifelong treatment. The court observed that denying her request would place her in a “more traumatic situation and impose a lifelong medical burden on the child”.
Justices Abhay Ahuja and Neeraj P Dhote, while allowing the woman’s plea, noted that the medical board concerned had confirmed the diagnosis and found her physically fit to undergo the procedure.
“By not permitting the medical termination of the petitioner (woman) would certainly cause mental, emotional and physical distress to the petitioner. Denying the prayers would result in a more traumatic situation for the petitioner and lifelong medical burden on the child,” the October 12 order read.
Both parents thalassemic
The woman told the court that she was carrying a pregnancy of more than 27 weeks and that both she and her husband were carriers of the beta thalassemia trait. Following medical advice, amniocentesis and genetic mutation analysis were conducted, which diagnosed the fetus with beta thalassemia major.
A special medical board at government medical college had confirmed the diagnosis and recorded that the woman was physically fit for termination. However, the pregnancy had crossed the statutory 24-week limit for routine medical termination, prompting her to approach the High Court for permission to undergo the procedure.
Justices Abhay Ahuja and Neeraj P Dhote allowed the woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy.
Advocate Ritesh M Thobde, representing the woman, argued that forcing her to continue the pregnancy would violate her constitutional rights to health, life and personal liberty. He submitted that continuing the pregnancy would endanger her physical, mental and emotional well-being and subject her to immense psychological trauma.
The woman’s counsel also submitted that she was financially unable to bear the costs of lifelong medical care, recurring blood transfusions and specialised treatment required by a child born with beta thalassemia major.
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‘Woman fit for terminating pregnancy’
The court in its previous hearing directed that the medical board be constituted immediately to examine the woman and submit a report. Additional government pleader Tejas J Kapre handed over the report, which recorded that the mother and father were known carriers of Beta Thalassemia Major carrier/trait and the fetus is a case of Thalassemia Major. The report also noted that the patient was not currently on any treatment.
“The medical board recorded its opinion that the pregnancy be allowed to be terminated and the petitioner (woman) is fit for termination of pregnancy,” the court added.
The court allowed the woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy and also directed that, in case the child is born alive, the medical practitioner who conducts the procedure should ensure that all necessary medical facilities are made available to such child for saving its life.
The court also mentioned that if, in case, the woman is not willing to take responsibility for the said child, then the state and its agencies would have to assume full responsibility for such child.