Blind, disabled girl identifies attackers by voice, court denies bail to 3 juveniles in rape case

The blind girl’s pregnancy came to light after a Child Welfare Committee official saw her eating soil and took her for medical examination. (AI-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently refused bail to three minors accused of sexually assaulting a blind, intellectually disabled minor girl, whose pregnancy came to light only after a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) official found her eating soil outside a hut and intervened.

Justice Shalini Singh Nagpal noted that the survivor had recognised the minors by voice while affirming the orders of the Juvenile Justice Board and the Fast-Track Special Court rejecting their bail pleas.

“Prosecutrix has since been examined and has supported the prosecution case, identifying the three CCLs (child in conflict with law) by voice. The offence allegedly committed is grave and heinous and shakes the judicial conscience of the court. Even though the gravity of the offence alone is not sufficient to decline bail, in the wake of all attendant facts and circumstances of the case, release of the revisionists on bail would certainly defeat the ends of justice,” the May 29 order read.