Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas

Biometric Aadhaar Authentication Mandatory for Subsidised Domestic LPG Refills from 1 October 2026

27.43 crore consumers (89.9 per cent) have already completed authentication and need not do anything further

Authentication can be completed at the time of delivery, at the distributor’s showroom, or on OMC mobile apps

प्रविष्टि तिथि: 19 SEP 2026 7:42PM by PIB Delhi

From 1 October 2026, domestic LPG consumers will need to have completed Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) to book refills at the regulated Retail Selling Price (RSP) with applicable subsidy.

BAA ensures that subsidised LPG reaches only genuine and deserving households. Linking each connection to the Aadhaar-authenticated consumer helps prevent diversion of subsidised domestic cylinders for commercial and industrial use, removes duplicate and ineligible connections, and makes subsidy delivery transparent and targeted. The process is not meant to deny LPG to any genuine household, and every eligible consumer has several easy ways to complete it.

What changes from 1 October 2026

Consumers who have already completed BAA do not need to do it again. Their refills continue as before.

For consumers who have not completed BAA, refill booking at RSP with subsidy will be enabled once authentication is completed.

How to complete BAA

During refill delivery: the delivery person can complete authentication on the spot using the OMC mobile application.

the delivery person can complete authentication on the spot using the OMC mobile application. At the distributor’s showroom: consumers can visit their LPG distributor and complete authentication there.

consumers can visit their LPG distributor and complete authentication there. On OMC mobile apps: consumers can complete the process themselves from home using: IndianOil ONE for Indane customers HelloBPCL for Bharatgas customers HP PAY for HP Gas customers

consumers can complete the process themselves from home using:

Video tutorials on completing self e-KYC are available on the PMUY portal.

Option for consumers who do not wish to complete BAA

Consumers who are unwilling or unable to complete BAA can still receive LPG. They will need to register this choice on their OMC’s digital channels: the consumer web portal, mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot, IVRS or other available channels.

These consumers will be supplied LPG applicable market price, without any subsidy, in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to local availability with the OMC.

Progress so far

As on 19 September 2026, 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers have completed BAA, a coverage of 89.9 per cent.

Consumers were first asked to complete BAA by 30 June 2026. The deadline was extended several times to give consumers more time: to 31 July, 7 August, 15 August, 23 August, 31 August, 7 September and finally 14 September 2026.

Since October 2023, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have run a nationwide outreach drive. More than 12 crore SMS and WhatsApp messages have been sent. Distributors and delivery staff have followed up individually with consumers yet to authenticate. Special camps have been held at distributorships, high-footfall locations and in rural areas. IVRS prompts during refill booking, mobile notifications, and campaigns on social media, in newspapers and through other channels have also been used.

The cost of LPG subsidy

Domestic LPG is sold below cost. The implicit subsidy for September 2026 is around ₹210 per 14.2 kg cylinder; in June 2026 it reached ₹721 per cylinder.

To keep domestic LPG affordable, the Government paid OMCs compensation of ₹22,000 crore in FY 2022-23 and is paying ₹30,000 crore during FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27. Even after this, accumulated under-recoveries of public sector OMCs on domestic LPG exceeded ₹62,000 crore as on 31 August 2026. Directing the subsidy only to genuine consumers is essential to sustaining it.

Complete BAA before 1 October

Consumers who have not yet completed BAA are urged to do so before 1 October 2026 through any of the channels above, available in both urban and rural areas.

For assistance with LPG services, consumers may call the toll-free helpline 1800 2333 555.

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SJ

(Release ID: 2312532) · Source: Press Information Bureau