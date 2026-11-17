Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various Hig... Read More
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“Please blink”. This prompt on one LPG service app mandates face authentication for customers. But it raises a fundamental question for those who cannot see or suffer from visual disabilities. The issue has now turned into a court battle, with a plea being filed in the Supreme Court of India by disability rights lawyer Amar Jain.
Jain, who suffers from 100 per cent blindness, warns against a situation where persons suffering from vision and facial disfigurement would be deprived of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply and subsidy with effect from October 1. Starting October 1, domestic LPG customers must complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) to book gas refills at the subsidised, government-regulated price. Customers who haven’t completed this authentication wouldn’t be able to book subsidised refills, a September 19 press release by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.
The urgency has led to the Supreme Court issuing notice to the centre and other respondents, seeking their responses by December 16.
From 1 October 2026, domestic LPG consumers will need to have completed Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) to book refills at the regulated Retail Selling Price (RSP) with applicable subsidy.
BAA ensures that subsidised LPG reaches only genuine and deserving households. Linking each connection to the Aadhaar-authenticated consumer helps prevent diversion of subsidised domestic cylinders for commercial and industrial use, removes duplicate and ineligible connections, and makes subsidy delivery transparent and targeted. The process is not meant to deny LPG to any genuine household, and every eligible consumer has several easy ways to complete it.
Video tutorials on completing self e-KYC are available on the PMUY portal.
Consumers who are unwilling or unable to complete BAA can still receive LPG. They will need to register this choice on their OMC’s digital channels: the consumer web portal, mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot, IVRS or other available channels.
These consumers will be supplied LPG applicable market price, without any subsidy, in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to local availability with the OMC.
As on 19 September 2026, 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers have completed BAA, a coverage of 89.9 per cent.
Consumers were first asked to complete BAA by 30 June 2026. The deadline was extended several times to give consumers more time: to 31 July, 7 August, 15 August, 23 August, 31 August, 7 September and finally 14 September 2026.
Since October 2023, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have run a nationwide outreach drive. More than 12 crore SMS and WhatsApp messages have been sent. Distributors and delivery staff have followed up individually with consumers yet to authenticate. Special camps have been held at distributorships, high-footfall locations and in rural areas. IVRS prompts during refill booking, mobile notifications, and campaigns on social media, in newspapers and through other channels have also been used.
Domestic LPG is sold below cost. The implicit subsidy for September 2026 is around ₹210 per 14.2 kg cylinder; in June 2026 it reached ₹721 per cylinder.
To keep domestic LPG affordable, the Government paid OMCs compensation of ₹22,000 crore in FY 2022-23 and is paying ₹30,000 crore during FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27. Even after this, accumulated under-recoveries of public sector OMCs on domestic LPG exceeded ₹62,000 crore as on 31 August 2026. Directing the subsidy only to genuine consumers is essential to sustaining it.
Consumers who have not yet completed BAA are urged to do so before 1 October 2026 through any of the channels above, available in both urban and rural areas.
For assistance with LPG services, consumers may call the toll-free helpline 1800 2333 555.
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SJ
(Release ID: 2312532) · Source: Press Information Bureau
Helpline: 1800 2333 555
The release covers consumers “unwilling or unable”; it describes no separate route for disability.
OMC under-recoveries on domestic LPG exceeded ₹62,000 crore as on 31 Aug 2026.
In his plea, Jain argues that persons with visual disabilities are unable to complete the process through face authentication, which is the mode presently deployed across every channel prescribed for completing BAA, and no digital accessible mode capable of being completed independently by persons with disabilities has been prescribed.
The plea argues that the consequence of non-completion of BAA is not confined to the loss of subsidy. Advocates Rahul Bajaj, Utsav Suri, Shikhar Sheel and Ila Shikhar Sheel, who are also part of the petitioner’s case, say that the problem extends to the withdrawal of the standard 14.2 kg domestic cylinder itself, and even the substitute supply is made contingent upon local availability.
Jain himself is a domestic LPG consumer holding an Indane connection with Indian Oil Corporation Limited and has been unable to complete BAA independently through any of the prescribed channels.
Amar Jain seeks relief for LPG consumers with disabilities who cannot complete Aadhaar face authentication.
An ex parte ad interim order directing the Union of India (Respondent No. 1) that no disabled domestic LPG consumer who cannot complete biometric Aadhaar authentication is denied supply until an accessible, independent digital mode is in place.
“...ensure that no domestic LPG consumer who is a person with disability... is denied supply of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders at the regulated Retail Selling Price, the applicable subsidy or any other benefit, until an accessible digital mode of authentication capable of being completed independently and without assistance is prescribed and made operational.”
Until the accessible mode exists, a consumer’s declaration with proof of disability should protect them. They must not be treated as having chosen market-priced LPG.
“...a declaration by such consumer, supported by a UDID card or disability certificate and submitted through any accessible channel including email, IVRS or written communication to the distributor, shall suffice... and such consumer shall not be treated as having registered a choice to receive market priced LPG.”
The Respondents should file an affidavit on the steps taken to prescribe an accessible, unassisted mode of biometric Aadhaar authentication for domestic LPG consumers, covering five fixes:
“Direct the Respondents to file an affidavit within such time as this Hon’ble Court may deem fit, setting out the steps taken to prescribe an accessible and unassisted mode...”
A standard closing prayer that leaves the court free to pass further orders suited to the facts of the case.
“Pass such other and further orders as this Hon’ble Court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the present case.”
Source: prayer clause of the petition. Summaries are explanatory, not legal advice.
Bajaj submitted that all three channels prescribed by the ministry depend upon Aadhaar-based face authentication. The self e-KYC process on IndianOil ONE, HelloBPCL and HP PAY requires the consumer to capture their own face through the camera of their mobile phone. He argued that the multiplicity of channels is therefore illusory for a person who cannot complete face authentication, since each channel reproduces the identical barrier.
Emphasising that face authentication requires the consumer to position their face within a frame displayed on the screen, maintain appropriate distance, alignment and lighting, and demonstrate liveness, including by blinking in response to visual prompts, Bajaj said the authentication interface of the IndianOil ONE application displays the visual instruction “PLEASE BLINK”.
The interface provides no audio guidance, no haptic cue and no screen reader-compatible feedback informing the user whether the face is within the frame, whether the distance and lighting are adequate, or whether the attempt has succeeded or failed. A person with blindness has no means of independently ascertaining any of these matters, he added
The counsel submitted that for persons with facial disfigurement, including survivors of acid attacks, and for persons with conditions affecting the eyes or eyelid movement, a liveness check premised upon blinking is itself exclusionary.
Bajaj pointed out that this was the very barrier that had prompted the Supreme Court in its April 30, 2025 judgment to direct the adoption of alternative modes for verifying liveness beyond the traditional blinking of eyes. By the aforementioned judgment, the court recognised that the right of digital access is an intrinsic component of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, and that Know Your Customer processes must be made accessible to persons with disabilities, he added.
Lastly, the counsel added that the press release is silent on any alternative authentication mode, any human review of failed authentication, or any disability specific helpline.
Without questioning the legitimacy of the stated aim of preventing diversion of subsidised cylinders and eliminating duplicate connections, the counsel, however, submitted that withdrawing the subsidy and the 14.2 kg cylinder from a person who is unable to authenticate solely by reason of disability, without providing any accessible mode, cannot be a proportionate means of achieving that aim. It penalises the person with disability for the inaccessibility of a process designed by the State, he added.