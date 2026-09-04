Man left partially blind after govt hospital surgery, Calcutta High Court awards Rs 5 lakh

It was alleged that the complications were due to contamination and presence of micro-organisms in the operative devices or in the solutions or for a faulty method of sterilization of the instruments. (Image generated using AI)

The Calcutta High Court recently awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation to a man who suffered partial blindness after a cataract surgery at a government hospital, while holding the state government liable for the actions of the hospital.

A division bench of Justices Shampa Sarkar and Arjun Ray Mukherjee observed that the loss of vision caused serious monetary loss to the man and impacted his future prospects. The court set aside an earlier order that had directed the patient to approach an appropriate forum for seeking compensation.

“Right to life and livelihood includes right to live with dignity and enjoy good health. Good quality of life is embedded in right to life. Loss of eye sight has affected the quality of the life of the appellant. The State has a vicarious liability for the actions of the hospital”, the court said in its order dated September 2.