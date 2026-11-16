Blacklisted over child abuse in US, man’s plea to enter India rejected by Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has refused to interfere with the Centre’s decision to deny entry into India to a person of Indian origin holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, after authorities informed the court that he had been blacklisted for being a registered child sex offender in the United States.

Justice Amit Mahajan observed that once the authorities received information that an individual had been involved in a crime of such a nature in a foreign country, they were within their rights to prevent him from entering India.

“Once the respondents have received information that an individual has been involved in a crime of such nature in a foreign country, they are well within their rights to prevent such a person from setting foot on Indian soil,” the court said on November 3.