Blacklisted over child abuse in US, man’s plea to enter India rejected by Delhi High Court

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The Delhi High Court has refused to interfere with the Centre’s decision to deny entry into India to a person of Indian origin holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, after authorities informed the court that he had been blacklisted for being a registered child sex offender in the United States.
Justice Amit Mahajan observed that once the authorities received information that an individual had been involved in a crime of such a nature in a foreign country, they were within their rights to prevent him from entering India.
“Once the respondents have received information that an individual has been involved in a crime of such nature in a foreign country, they are well within their rights to prevent such a person from setting foot on Indian soil,” the court said on November 3.
The petitioner, who holds a foreign passport and an OCI card, was denied entry at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on January 7, 2026. He was served an order under the Foreigners Order, 1948, refusing him permission to land and directing him to leave on the first available flight.
Challenging the decision, the petitioner argued that the order did not disclose any reasons for refusing him entry and was passed without prior notice or an opportunity of hearing. He also pointed out that his OCI registration had neither been cancelled nor suspended under the Citizenship Act, 1955.
The petitioner stated that it was only disclosed during the present proceedings that he has been blacklisted from entering the country.
The petitioner submitted that criminal proceedings had been initiated against him in the US in 2019, which culminated in a plea of no contest in October 2022 and grant of probation without custodial imprisonment. He argued that the proceedings did not involve a child or minor and that foreign authorities had subsequently permitted him to travel to India.
At the outset the court noted that the refusal of entry into the country is a sovereign function of the State that is embedded in considerations of national security, foreign policy and administrative discretion. The court further observed that the material forming the basis of the petitioner’s blacklisting was confidential and classified and could not be disclosed to him in the interest of the country’s security and integrity.
“The respondents have contended that the petitioner has been blacklisted from entering the country as he is a registered child sex offender in the United States of America. The material forming the basis of such blacklisting is confidential and classified in nature and therefore, cannot be provided to the petitioner in the interest of security and integrity of the country,” the order read.
The court also noted that the petitioner did not dispute the criminal proceedings initiated against him in the US or the fact that they had culminated in a plea of no contest and a sentence of probation. His only contention was that the proceedings did not involve a child or minor.
Observing that the petitioner failed to put forth any circumstance warranting its interference, the court dismissed the petition.