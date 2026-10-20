‘Black object’ found in litchi juice served to guests on Bhaiya Dooj, man wins Rs 22,000

The Rohtak District Consumer Commission in Haryana has directed a juice manufacturer to pay Rs 22,340 after a laboratory found a black rubber piece in one of its bottles and declared the litchi drink unsafe for consumption. The complaint was filed by a man who said the discovery embarrassed him while he was serving the drink to relatives during Bhaiya Dooj celebrations.

A bench of president Nagender Singh Kadian and members Tripti Pannu and Vijender Singh was dealing with the man’s plea seeking compensation alleging the presence of a foreign substance inside the juice bottle.

“From the laboratory report, it is established that the juice bottle sold by the opposite party contained a foreign substance and was declared to be unsafe food. Thus, the sale of such unsafe food to the complainant amounts to deficiency in service on the part of the opposite parties,” the October 15 order reads.