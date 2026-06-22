Rs 19,000 birthday gift delivery goes wrong, Amazon ordered to pay man Rs 34,000

4 min readNew DelhiJun 22, 2026 08:00 PM IST
A consumer court in Jharkhand has directed Amazon India and another party to refund Rs 18,980 and pay Rs 15,000 as compensation and litigation costs to a consumer after they allegedly refused to provide refund for or replace an entirely different product that had been delivered instead of an oil maker machine he had ordered as a birthday gift for his mother.
A bench of president Lalit Prakash Chaube and member Shipra of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dhanbad, noted that the opposite parties failed to defend the case and also failed to rebut the case of the consumer.
“Opp. party no. 1 (Amazon) has filed affidavit evidence but never appealed for cross-examination before the commission,” the order dated June 16 read.
“The entire amount so awarded Rs. 33,980 would be paid jointly by the Opp parties within two months’ time from passing of this award to the consumer and in case, Opp parties fail to do so, the total amount Rs. 33,980/- (Rupees Thirty-Three Thousand Nine Hundred Eighty) would carry an interest at the rate of 8 per cent per annum so awarded from the date of award till the actual payment is made in this regard,” the commission ordered.
Refund, compensation awarded
- During the proceedings, Amazon filed a written statement and an affidavit but failed to appear for cross-examination, the commission observed.
- The other party also failed to contest the case after being debarred from filing a written statement.
- The commission noted that despite several opportunities, the opposing parties failed to produce any evidence, nor participated in the cross-examination of the witnesses adduced on behalf of the consumer and also did not present for cross-examination by the consumer.
- It observed that the complainant had supported his case with documentary evidence, including the order details, tax invoice, photographs of the delivered parcel and product, email correspondence, and legal notice.
- The opposite parties failed to defend the case and also failed to revert the case of the consumer, the order stated.
- Observing that the complaint deserved to be allowed, the commission directed both the opposite parties to jointly refund Rs 18,980.
- It further ordered to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for the deficiency in service and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs.
- The commission directed the parties to make the payment within two months from the date of the order.
Birthday present
According to the complaint, the complainant advocate had placed an order on Amazon on April 13, 2023, for an oil maker machine worth Rs 18,980 as a birthday gift for his mother. The product was scheduled to be delivered on April 20, 2023.
The complainant alleged that when the parcel arrived, it contained an entirely different product. He contacted Amazon’s customer support on the same day and sought either a replacement of the product or a refund.
The complainant stated that Amazon, through an email dated April 29, 2023, rejected the request, stating that an internal investigation had found that the parcel had been securely packed and correctly delivered. The company refused both replacement and refund.
Story continues below this ad
The consumer served a legal notice to the opposite party and made a correspondence through email, reiterating his grievances and requesting appropriate redressal. The complainant alleged that Amazon failed to provide any relief to the consumer.
Significance of ruling
The ruling reinforces that e-commerce platforms can be held liable when consumers receive goods entirely different from what they ordered and are subsequently denied a refund or replacement. The order underscores the obligation of online marketplaces to ensure effective grievance redressal and fair treatment of consumers in cases of wrong delivery.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Jharkhand contact: 1800-3456-598) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.