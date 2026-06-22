Rs 19,000 birthday gift delivery goes wrong, Amazon ordered to pay man Rs 34,000

The complainant stated that Amazon rejected his request for refund or replacement, stating that an internal probe had found that the parcel had been correctly delivered. (AI-generated image)

A consumer court in Jharkhand has directed Amazon India and another party to refund Rs 18,980 and pay Rs 15,000 as compensation and litigation costs to a consumer after they allegedly refused to provide refund for or replace an entirely different product that had been delivered instead of an oil maker machine he had ordered as a birthday gift for his mother.

A bench of president Lalit Prakash Chaube and member Shipra of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dhanbad, noted that the opposite parties failed to defend the case and also failed to rebut the case of the consumer.

“Opp. party no. 1 (Amazon) has filed affidavit evidence but never appealed for cross-examination before the commission,” the order dated June 16 read.