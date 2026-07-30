Have his birthday bash but keep it private: Chhattisgarh High Court to Sanjay Dutt fan

In an interesting turn of events, the Chhattisgarh High Court has allowed a 55-year-old Sanjay Dutt fan to celebrate the actor’s 687th birthday at a private venue after the authorities denied permission.

Taking note of the man’s undertaking to hold the event at a private club away from the city and strictly comply with all applicable laws, Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad allowed the celebration subject to conditions aimed at maintaining law and order, preventing noise pollution, and ensuring there was no obstruction to public convenience.

“Accordingly, the petitioner is permitted to hold the proposed birthday celebration at the aforesaid venue, subject to the condition that the petitioner shall strictly comply with all applicable laws, rules, regulations, and any conditions imposed by the competent authorities for maintaining public peace and tranquillity,” the July 28 order read.

The high court was hearing the plea of one Gurudev Awasthi, a 55-year-old man, seeking directions to organise the birthday celebration of actor Sanjay Dutt on July 29. He claimed that he had submitted an application before the authorities seeking permission to celebrate the birthday of the renowned actor, Sanjay Dutt, on July 29. However, the same was rejected by an order of July 21 passed by the sub-divisional magistrate of Bilaspur.

It was added that the rejection was primarily founded on the allegation that, on a previous occasion, he had celebrated the birthday of actor Sanjay Dutt on a public road which allegedly resulted in disturbance to public peace, order, and tranquillity in the area.

‘Permitted to celebrate with conditions’

The high court permitted the man to organise the said celebration considering that the man now has proposed to celebrate the birthday function of actor Sanjay Dutt at the said pub, which is a private covered premises situated away from the city, and has undertaken to maintain peace, law and order, and to strictly abide by all statutory provisions, rules, and regulations.

The high court took into consideration the fact that the man had, under the rules, not to violate any rule or regulation in respect of noise, environmental pollution, as well as hindrance to public convenience.

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The court clarifed that the man is strictly prohibited from making any obstruction on a public road. “In the event of any violation of the aforesaid conditions, it shall be open to the respondent authorities to take appropriate action in accordance with law,” the court said.

Previous year’s celebration no ground for rejection

The man’s lawyer, advocate Chandrabhushan Kesarwani, argued that the reasoning for denying the permission was wholly misconceived and cannot be made the sole basis for refusing permission on every subsequent occasion.

It was further submitted that the man has now proposed to celebrate the birthday at a pub approximately seven kilometres away from Bilaspur city, in private and covered premises.

It was further submitted that the proposed celebration would be conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner without causing any obstruction to traffic, inconvenience to the general public, or disturbance to law and order.

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The man undertook to abide by all the terms and conditions that would be imposed by the authorities and to strictly comply with all applicable rules, regulations, and administrative directions. With this submission before the high court, Kesarwani was seeking dismissal of the July 21order issued by the authorities.

State has no objections

Deputy Government Advocate Shobhit Mishra argued the man was denied permission in view of his previous conduct, where the celebration was allegedly organised on a public road and affected public peace and tranquillity.

However, it was added that if the man now proposes to organise the celebration at a pub, which is a private enclosed venue, and furnishes an undertaking that he should strictly adhere to all the conditions imposed by the competent authorities and maintain law and order.

Mishra added that if the man does not violate any statutory provisions, rules, or regulations, the state has no serious objection to the competent authority reconsidering his request.