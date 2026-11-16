Supreme Court suspends life sentences of Bilkis Bano convicts, grants them bail

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat.

The top court has granted bail to Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya, noting that they had been incarcerated for more than 17 years.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale noted that Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya had been incarcerated for more than 17 years.

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“Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law,” the court said in its October 28 order, according to PTI.