Supreme Court suspends life sentences of Bilkis Bano convicts, grants them bail

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale noted that Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya had been incarcerated for more than 17 years.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Nov 16, 2026 02:41 PM IST
Bilkis Bano case, Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts, 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case, Gujarat police officials, supreme court, SC bilkis banob verdit, indian express newsBilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped (Express File Photo)
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The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat.

The top court has granted bail to Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya, noting that they had been incarcerated for more than 17 years.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale noted that Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya had been incarcerated for more than 17 years.

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“Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law,” the court said in its October 28 order, according to PTI.

“In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court,” it added.

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