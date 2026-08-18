Bihar Police to Supreme Court: Constable who fired from AK-47 rifle was ‘trapped’

The Bihar Police has told the Supreme Court that a constable working in the District Intelligence Unit (DIU) “had fired…4 rounds from his AK-47 in the air” after he “got trapped in the crowd” of protesters that had hit the streets in Siwan on July 25, following the bandh call by various parties as the ‘Jantar Mantar’ protests in the state turned violent, but no one was injured.

In a counter affidavit filed in the top court, ADGP (Law and Order) K Suhita Anupam said that “in Siwan, on 25.07.2026, protestors of AISA and RYA (student and youth wing of CPI(ML)) gathered at Gandhi Maidan and began marching towards JP Chowk. At around 12:30 pm, protestors started pelting stones on the police force. The hooligans from Mairwa Road and Gopalganj Road joined the stone pelters. In the stone pelting, 20 police personnel including Superintendent of Police Siwan, 2 Sub-Divisional Police Officers, 2 Inspectors, 2 Sub-Inspectors, 13 Constables got injured. In the violence, two police vehicles and a large number of traffic trollies were damaged. Water cannon and tear gas shells were used to control the law and order situation. For the incidents, 6 FIRs were registered against 82 persons, out of which 17 persons were arrested”.