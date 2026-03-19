Citing over 1 lakh patients in Bihar, Patna High Court demands strict compliance with 2017 Mental Healthcare Act
The Patna High Court was hearing a suo motu PIL triggered by an inspection report of the Bihar State Legal Services Authority (BSLSA), which highlighted shortcomings in mental health facilities in the state.
Since November 2022, a total of 36,381 individuals suffering from mental health issues have received counselling through Tele-MANAS calls in the state of Bihar, noted the Patna High Court. (Image generated using AI)
Bihar mental health news: Flagging the rising number of mental health patients in Bihar with over 1.26 lakh individuals receiving counselling in the last three years, the Patna High Court said that this rising demand underscores the need for decentralised and strengthened mental healthcare systems.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 20 before the Patna High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)
“The concerned authorities shall go through the feasibility of the valuable suggestions and recommendations given in the report of the learned Amicus Curiae and file their responses as to how those can be implemented,” the court said on March 16.
Rising numbers, a concern
A counter affidavit filed by the additional director, health services, health department, before the Patna High Court on behalf of secretary stated that under the mental health program, during the last three financial years (2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25), counselling treatment has been provided to more than 99,000 individuals suffering from mental health problems.
In the year 2022- 23, 14503 patients attended the new OPD of 25 district hospitals while 13612 patients attended follow-up OPD of 25 district hospitals.
Total 15655 patients attended the new OPD of 25 district hospitals while 14449 patients attended follow-up OPD of 25 district hospitals in the year 2023- 24.
In the year 2024- 25, 20677 patients attended the new OPD of 25 district hospitals while 20219 patients attended follow-up OPD of 25 district hospitals.
Further, in the current financial year 2025-26, up to December 2025, a total of 23,494 persons suffering from mental health issues have received counseling treatment across 25 district hospitals of the state.
Under Tele-Manas program in Bihar, 3 Tele-Manas cells namely (1) IGIMS, Patna, (2)BIMHAS Koilwar and (3) JLNMCH Bhagalpur and one mentoring institute IGIMS Patna have been established.
Next hearing on April 20
The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 20 before the Patna High Court with directions for senior officials including the state health secretary, DGP, and prison authorities to remain present.
Advocate General P K Shahi and Additional Solicitor General Dr K N Singh appeared in the matter in the Patna High Court.
The Amicus Curiae- advocates Raju Patel and Anukriti Jaipuriyar have filed their reports according to the order dated February 18.
Court pushes for rehabilitation, not just treatment
A key concern flagged by the Patna High Court was the lack of clarity on rehabilitation measures for patients discharged after treatment.
The court asked the state authorities to assess the “feasibility” of the report submitted by Amicus Curiae over gaps in rehabilitation, institutional functioning, and statutory compliance, while issuing a series of directions to improve care for persons with mental illness.
While the state submitted that cured patients are sent to half-way homes and provided vocational training, the Patna High Court noted that no details were furnished on the nature or outcome of such training.
The court stressed that if patients are trained in specific skills, the government must ensure employment opportunities and financial support to help them become self-sufficient and reintegrate into society.
It also took note that only two half-way homes exist in Bihar, raising concerns about inadequate rehabilitation infrastructure.
Toll-free helpline, police accountability ordered
The Patna High Court asked the additional director general of police to establish a 24×7 toll-free helpline for reporting persons with mental illness found wandering.
Launch public awareness campaigns through print, digital, and electronic media.
The court further directed police authorities to regularly collect and report data on such cases and the steps taken for treatment and rehabilitation.
Concerns over institutional gaps at BIMHAS
Despite the state’s claims of improved facilities including free food, medicines, and recreational amenities the court noted multiple issues flagged by court-appointed amici curiae after an on-site inspection.
Key concerns included non-functional de-addiction centers despite completed construction.
Poor availability of psychiatric medicines at primary healthcare levels
The court asked the state to examine and respond to these findings, indicating possible structural reforms.
Legal aid, rights protection under focus
The bench also directed the BSLSA to submit a detailed report on legal aid provided to patients, especially in light of concerns that a specialised “Mano Nyay” legal services clinic had not been established at BIMHAS.
Additionally, the court emphasised strict compliance with provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act, including protection of patient autonomy and dignity, regulation of involuntary admissions, safeguards against abusive practices and data showing rising mental health burden.
Prison, police systems also under review
The inspector general of prisons sought time to report on compliance with statutory requirements for mental healthcare of inmates, while the court directed verification of procedures for transfer and treatment of prisoners with mental illness.
Push towards systemic reform
In its concluding observations, the court appreciated the efforts of the amici curiae but made it clear that piecemeal compliance would not suffice.
The proceedings signal a broader judicial push to ensure that Bihar’s mental healthcare framework moves beyond institutional care to a rights-based, community-oriented model, in line with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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