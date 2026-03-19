Citing over 1 lakh patients in Bihar, Patna High Court demands strict compliance with 2017 Mental Healthcare Act

Since November 2022, a total of 36,381 individuals suffering from mental health issues have received counselling through Tele-MANAS calls in the state of Bihar, noted the Patna High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Bihar mental health news: Flagging the rising number of mental health patients in Bihar with over 1.26 lakh individuals receiving counselling in the last three years, the Patna High Court said that this rising demand underscores the need for decentralised and strengthened mental healthcare systems.

A bench of Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice Harish Kumar was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation triggered by an inspection report of the Bihar State Legal Services Authority (BSLSA), which highlighted shortcomings in mental health facilities, particularly at the Bihar Institute of Mental Health and Allied Sciences (BIMHAS), Koelwar, Bhijpur.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 20 before the Patna High Court. (Image enhanced using AI) The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 20 before the Patna High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)

“The concerned authorities shall go through the feasibility of the valuable suggestions and recommendations given in the report of the learned Amicus Curiae and file their responses as to how those can be implemented,” the court said on March 16.