Deepak Prakash now MLC, can continue as minister, Bihar government tells Supreme Court

Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash, (second right), greets Council chairman Abhidesh Narayan after taking oath as member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Council in Patna on Thursday. (PTI)

A week after the Supreme Court questioned how a minister has been retained unelected beyond the six-month constitutional limit, the Bihar government on Friday submitted that there is no bar on the continuation of Deepak Prakash as Panchayati Raj Minister since he has been nominated as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the state government, said this to a CJI Surya Kant-led three-judge bench, which directed him to submit the nomination notification by the next date of hearing.

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, was hearing a plea challenging the appointment of Deepak Prakash as Bihar’s Panchayati Raj Minister for the second time, without being a member of either House of the state Legislature.