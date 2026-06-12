Bihar doctor ordered to pay Rs 75,000 to woman after mismatched eye lens surgery

The Bihar State Consumer body has awarded Rs 75,000 to a woman who allegedly lost her vision after she was given mismatched lenses following her lens implantation surgery. However, the consumer has set aside Rs 3 lakh in compensation for alleged vision loss due to a lack of evidence.

The president, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and member Ram Prawesh Das were dealing with a plea of Dr Subhash Ballabh Bijeta challenging the district consumer commission order.

“Opposite party himself as admitted that the wrapper and serial number of lense subsequently pasted in his medical prescription was a mischievous, notorious and unauthorised act by some of his employee but said act cannot be overlooked, ignored and pardoned and opposite party cannot be absolved from such misdeeds of his employee and is liable to compensate complainant for such confusion being created in the mind of complainant which was deliberate and intentional, as such allegation of misrepresentation and unfair/deceptive trade practice is made out against the opposite party,” the bench noted on May 5.