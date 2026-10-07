Bihar court convicts police officer of contempt for flouting orders, fines him Re 1

A Bihar court has found a senior police official guilty of contempt for flouting its orders and slapped a symbolic Re 1 fine. The court also directed the Ministry of Personnel and Training to “overhaul” the training system for IAS and IPS officers in alignment with the “democratic system”.

Additional Sessions Court Judge Anil Kumar had iniciated contempet proceeding against the then SP Rohtas, Raushan Kumar, on August 17, under the provision concerning wilful disobedience of court orders, after observing that the SP had failed to comply with its directions and had not responded to a show-cause notice.

Criticising his conduct, the court directed the fine’s recovery from his salary and ordered that the conviction be entered in his service record.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“The opposite party has not only failed to comply with the court orders habitually, deliberately and intentionally but also tried to overawe and overpower the court by approaching several eminent persons. His antecedent conduct as well as conduct during trial, especially not appearing for his evidence, shows his haughty, arrogant and egoistic attitude and thereby deprives him of any sympathy of this court,” the court observed while convicting the then Rohtas SP.

Directing its office to send a copy to the Ministry of Personnel and Training to draw attention to the need to overhaul the training system for IAS and IPS officers so that it is aligned with the democratic system, the order said, “This problem is not confined to Bihar only. In an execution matter, Namakkal (Tamil Nadu) D.M. was sent several orders, including show-cause notices, but he did not reply even once. Then, the petitioner was asked to withdraw it and approach the Madras High Court under Article 227 of the Constitution of India. He did the same. Unconditional apology of DM, Namakkal sent to this court.”

Drawing reference from various instances and pointing out serious flaws in the training of such IPS officers, Justice Anil Kumar said, “Even this court has no good experience with IAS officers, especially district magistrates. In the Periyamal Case, the Supreme Court directed that execution cases must be disposed of within six months.”

Noting that even after the issuance of notices and disciplinary action recommendation against the then Rohtas SP, the court said, “Till date, neither the DGP nor the chief secretary sent even a single chit of paper! This shows the apathy, indifference and respect of the Bihar Administration for the District Court!”

Story continues below this ad

While initiating the contempt proceedings, the court remarked, “As the court found the whole administration unresponsive, it was compelled to launch a proceeding for wilfully disobeying the court orders, lowering the dignity of the court and flouting the majesty of law.”

The court highlighted that, on the state’s request, four dates were given, i.e., on August 28, September 7, September 11, September 14, and September 22, but he did not appear to give his evidence. Rather, he used this time to pressurise the court to drop the proceedings by approaching an eminent person.

A kidnapping case and order to SP

The court made these observations while dealing with a case related to kidnapping. The Rohtas District Court had convicted the 10 persons, noting that even when the victim and his complainant son turned hostile.

The court had subsequently directed the then Superintendent of Police, Rohtas, Raushan Kumar, to obtain the accused persons’ latest criminal antecedents, register an FIR and initiate action against the victim for alleged perjury.

Story continues below this ad

According to the court, the victim was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 1.5 crore and had then turned hostile after allegedly receiving Rs 20 lakh. The court also directed an inquiry into the victim and his son after evidence suggested their involvement in illegal activities.

“During the trial of the Session Case, it has come on record that the victim was involved in the business of Ganja (Cannabis) and became ‘rags to riches’ from that illegal business,” it said.

It added that just before the incident of kidnapping, his informant-son won one crore rupees in gambling before the Diwali Puja, which was cited as the immediate reason for his father’s kidnapping.

Expressing displeasure, the court said that the then SP did not realise the urgency and submitted the report a month after the disposal of the case that, too, was merely a formality because his report was just copied from the case diary. No recent criminal antecedents were provided.

Story continues below this ad

The court later found that the SP had failed to comply with these directions and did not respond to a show-cause notice issued in July. It therefore initiated contempt proceedings, alleging wilful disobedience of court orders and conduct lowering the dignity of the court.