Supreme Court rejects Bharat Tiwari encounter probe plea: ‘Go to High Court’

Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, 28, was killed in a police encounter after a two-day standoff live-streamed to his 1.6 lakh Facebook subscribers.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking its intervention in the alleged encounter killing of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bihar earlier this month.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu, before which the plea came up, asked the petitioner, Vishal Tiwari, to approach the Patna High Court.

The PIL sought the constitution of an independent expert committee under the chairmanship of a former Supreme Court judge to inquire into Tiwari’s death. The petitioner said the matter is serious as encounter killings have become common not only in one state but in others as well.