‘Labels don’t define reality’: Punjab and Haryana High Court steps in as Haryana tries to deny full benefits to its lawyers

The state is the largest litigant and its decisions touch every sphere of civil, economic and social life, the court held. (Image is generated using AI.)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: A relief to state-appointed lawyers, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently allowed the plea of government lawyers against the decision of the state finance department to revise their salaries to “recover excess amount”.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil noted that the state, being the largest litigant, cannot deny fair and equitable service benefits to its lawyers by labelling them “contractual”. The court observed that the engagement of legal professionals representing the state cannot be dismissed merely by tagging them “contractual” for the purpose of denying them fair and equitable service benefits.

“Public employment, even when contractual, is subject to constitutional discipline. Where the substance of the lawyer’s relationship with the state reveals exclusivity, continuity and institutional integration, the court must look beyond labels to reality,” the February 20 order read.