Bias against Muslims and Dalits: Supreme Court judge flags social ‘faultlines’

Underlining that Constitutional morality must outweigh the argument of “public morality, even if it be the majoritarian view”, Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said that personal or “popular morality” often conflicts with standards expected by the Constitution.

He was speaking at a seminar organised by the Telangana Judges Association and the Telangana State Judicial Academy in Hyderabad on February 21.

To illustrate the “deep societal faultlines” that persist after 75 years of Independence, Justice Bhuyan shared two separate “random” instances: a PhD student denied accommodation in Delhi after her name revealed her Muslim identity and a recent incident in Odisha where parents refused to let their children eat food prepared by a Dalit woman in a mid-day meal programme.