Bhojshala site in Dhar ‘was never a mosque’, ‘Muslims have no right to offer namaz’ there: State submission in court

The court allowed prayers on a plea by an organisation, the Hindu Front for Justice. (Express Photo by Deepika Singh)

The Madhya Pradesh government, in its written submissions before the High Court, has claimed that the disputed Bhojshala site in Dhar “was never a mosque and the Muslim community has no right to offer namaz,” The Indian Express has learnt.

The replies were filed on behalf of the respondents, including the State of Madhya Pradesh, the Dhar Archaeological Officer, the District Magistrate, and the Superintendent of Police. There are five petitions filed in connection with the disputed site, and the court is currently hearing rebuttal arguments before it passes the judgment.

The state government said in its reply that the “permission to the Muslim community” to offer namaz at the disputed site “was granted just to defuse the communal situation”.