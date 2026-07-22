Madhya Pradesh assures Supreme Court of namaz site closer to disputed Bhojshala complex

The Madhya Pradesh government assured the Supreme Court Wednesday that it will identify an alternative spot for Friday prayers closer to the disputed Bhojshala complex while responding to objections raised by the Muslim side regarding the site it allotted for namaz.

“I had a discussion with the authorities, and they are identifying… we are resolving the issue,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, told a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

On July 14, the Supreme Court refused to pass an order restoring status quo at the disputed complex in the Dhar district, but directed the state administration to allot an adjacent open space for Muslim worshippers to offer Friday prayers between 1 pm and 3 pm, while it examines the dispute in detail.