Bhojshala is a temple, says Madhya Pradesh High Court on disputed site

Allowing petitions filed by the Hindu Front for Justice and others, the court set aside portions of the April 7, 2003, order passed by the ASI director that restricted the rights of Hindus to worship within the Bhojshala complex while permitting namaz by the Muslim community.

The bench directed the Union government and the ASI to take decisions regarding the administration and management of Bhojshala and the Sanskrit learning centre situated on the disputed land in Dhar district, while clarifying that the ASI would continue to exercise overall control and management of the protected monument under the 1958 Act.

The court said the ASI would retain full supervisory authority over preservation, conservation and regulation of religious practices at the site. On the demand raised by petitioners for the return of the idol of Goddess Saraswati from a museum in the United Kingdom and its reinstallation at Bhojshala, the bench noted that several representations had already been submitted to the Union government. It said the Centre may consider those representations seeking the return and re-establishment of the idol within the Bhojshala complex.