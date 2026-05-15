Bhojshala is a temple, says Madhya Pradesh High Court on disputed site

ASI will maintain control of site, Bench says, adding that Madhya Pradesh govt may consider allotting suitable land within Dhar for construction of a mosque for Muslim community

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readUpdated: May 15, 2026 03:10 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh HC declares Bhojshala site a temple (Image: File/ Wikimedia Commons)Madhya Pradesh HC declares Bhojshala site a temple (Image: File/ Wikimedia Commons)
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Allowing petitions filed by the Hindu Front for Justice and others, the court set aside portions of the April 7, 2003, order passed by the ASI director that restricted the rights of Hindus to worship within the Bhojshala complex while permitting namaz by the Muslim community.

The bench directed the Union government and the ASI to take decisions regarding the administration and management of Bhojshala and the Sanskrit learning centre situated on the disputed land in Dhar district, while clarifying that the ASI would continue to exercise overall control and management of the protected monument under the 1958 Act.

Also Read | Exclusive | Bhojshala site in Dhar ‘was never a mosque’, ‘Muslims have no right to offer namaz’ there: State, ASI submission in court

The court said the ASI would retain full supervisory authority over preservation, conservation and regulation of religious practices at the site. On the demand raised by petitioners for the return of the idol of Goddess Saraswati from a museum in the United Kingdom and its reinstallation at Bhojshala, the bench noted that several representations had already been submitted to the Union government. It said the Centre may consider those representations seeking the return and re-establishment of the idol within the Bhojshala complex.

At the same time, the court said that in order to secure the religious rights of the Muslim community and ensure “complete justice between the parties”, the state government may consider allotting suitable land within Dhar district for the construction of a mosque or prayer facility if an application is submitted by the concerned respondents or a duly constituted body representing the community. The bench said such allotment, if sought, should be made in accordance with law and could include land for associated religious facilities and administration.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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