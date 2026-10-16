Blocked by Centre, cleared by court: Bhagwant Mann set for trip to France

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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is likely to take a midnight flight to France to participate in an international food festival from October 17 to 21.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 02:51 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann France trip high courtThe Punjab government accused the Centre of adopting a discriminatory approach towards CM Bhagwant Mann's foreign visits. (Photo: ANI)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday allowed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to travel to France, granting relief to the Punjab government in its legal battle with the Centre over the denial of political clearance for his visit.

The Centre opposed the proposed visit, citing security concerns, including a potential threat from Khalistani elements. It also argued that Mann had not received a formal invitation from the French government.

The state government, however, accused the Centre of adopting a discriminatory approach towards the chief minister’s foreign visits.

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The bench of Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya heard arguments from both sides before allowing Mann to travel. A detailed order is awaited.

Also Read | Centre denies Punjab CM Mann clearance to visit Japan for India hockey match

Centre cites potential threats

During the hearing, the counsel for the Centre, Satya Pal Jain, filed an affidavit and submitted that it would be difficult to put foolproof security arrangements in place at such short notice. He also questioned how the Indian embassy could facilitate the visit in the absence of a formal invitation from the French government.

The Centre also told the court that it had received a letter from the Punjab government flagging a threat to Mann from Khalistani elements in India and abroad. The letter, the Centre said, mentioned Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The Centre argued that the “denial of political clearance was guided by concerns for Mann’s safety and that no risk could be taken given the potential threat to his life”. It also pointed to the absence of a formal invitation, questioning how the host country would extend the necessary protocol and courtesies to the chief minister.

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Citing the large gathering expected at the food trade fair in France, the Centre raised further concerns over the security arrangements required for the visit.

Also Read | Past rejections by Centre cast shadow over Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s proposed Europe visit

Punjab lists trips to Japan, Australia

The Punjab government countered that the Centre could coordinate with French authorities to ensure adequate security, just as it facilitates security arrangements when foreign dignitaries visit India.

The state also pointed out that Mann had travelled to countries including Japan, South Korea and Australia in the past with the Centre’s clearance. It questioned why his proposed visit to France was being treated differently and alleged that the Centre was applying its clearance policy selectively.

After the high court relief, Mann would take a midnight flight to participate in SIAL Paris 2026, an international food festival, from October 17 to 21.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

 

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