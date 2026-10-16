Blocked by Centre, cleared by court: Bhagwant Mann set for trip to France

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday allowed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to travel to France, granting relief to the Punjab government in its legal battle with the Centre over the denial of political clearance for his visit.

The Centre opposed the proposed visit, citing security concerns, including a potential threat from Khalistani elements. It also argued that Mann had not received a formal invitation from the French government.

The state government, however, accused the Centre of adopting a discriminatory approach towards the chief minister’s foreign visits.

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The bench of Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya heard arguments from both sides before allowing Mann to travel. A detailed order is awaited.