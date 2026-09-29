‘Beta’: Judge pens emotional note to POCSO survivor; ‘encouraging’ says Delhi High Court

Three years after she was sexually assaulted at the age of seven, the survivor in a POCSO case, now aged 10, is set to receive an emotional letter penned for her by the trial judge who convicted the accused in the case. Calling it a “message of encouragement”, the Delhi High Court has directed that the letter be handed over to the child or her family members, along with the compensation awarded to her.
Justices Pratibha M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt were hearing a convict’s appeal against his conviction and seeking suspension of his sentence.
“The incident in this case dates back to July 23, 2023, when the survivor is stated to have been 7 years of age, and the survivor must now be 10 years of age. The trial court’s message for her is a message of encouragement. Let the Secretary, DLSA (District Legal Services Authority), print this message, which is extracted above and hand over the same to the survivor or her family members, along with the compensation, within a period of two weeks from this order,” the September 29 order read.
The letter was penned by trial court judge Rajani Ranga in her May 20 judgment by which the accused in the case was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The man was found guilty of committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on the survivor and of criminal intimidation.
On the question of suspension of sentence, the high court said that “considering the evidence in this matter, including the forensic evidence, at this stage, the court is not inclined to suspend the sentence.”
The court called for the documents pertaining to the prisoner’s time behind bars, and posted the next hearing for January 20, 2027.