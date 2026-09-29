‘Beta’: Judge pens emotional note to POCSO survivor; ‘encouraging’ says Delhi High Court

The court directed the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority to print the message and hand it over to the survivor or her family members within two weeks. (AI-generated image)

Three years after she was sexually assaulted at the age of seven, the survivor in a POCSO case, now aged 10, is set to receive an emotional letter penned for her by the trial judge who convicted the accused in the case. Calling it a “message of encouragement”, the Delhi High Court has directed that the letter be handed over to the child or her family members, along with the compensation awarded to her.

Justices Pratibha M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt were hearing a convict’s appeal against his conviction and seeking suspension of his sentence.

“The incident in this case dates back to July 23, 2023, when the survivor is stated to have been 7 years of age, and the survivor must now be 10 years of age. The trial court’s message for her is a message of encouragement. Let the Secretary, DLSA (District Legal Services Authority), print this message, which is extracted above and hand over the same to the survivor or her family members, along with the compensation, within a period of two weeks from this order,” the September 29 order read.