Lack of training, still drove bus: Court rejects BEST driver’s bail in Bhandup accident

Noting that the BEST accident in Bhandup in December 2025 could have been avoided had the driver Santosh Sawant refused to operate the electric bus citing lack of proper training, the sessions court rejected his bail application.

The court also said that it was the “lethargy of the employee in protesting against the employer” for not imparting training.

“…it was not a casual accident. It could have been avoided by the accused by plainly refusing to drive the bus of which he was barely having knowledge how to drive. He knew that he had not been given training by the department. He knew that he was unaware about the ABC of the driving technique of the bus. He casually seated on driver seat, allowed the bus to become uncontroll and let the consequences happened i.e. running over the bus upon hundreds of people. Such lethargy of the employee in protesting against the employer for nonimparting training needs to be viewed with proper sensitivity,” additional sessions judge Y P Manathkar said in the order passed on April 10.