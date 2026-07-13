‘Selling berths like vegetables’: Calcutta High Court pulls up TTEs in train murder case

The Calcutta High Court has come down heavily on Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) for allegedly allotting berths to unreserved passengers in exchange for money, observing that vacant berths were being “sold like vegetables in a market.” The court made the remarks while acquitting two men who had been convicted in connection with the death of a train passenger, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove a charge of murder and that the motive was only theft.

A division bench of Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Biswaroop Chowdhury identified several loopholes in the investigation and prosecution case and directed the police authorities to take more “sincere, diligent and devoted steps” to ensure better security for passengers travelling on Indian Railways.