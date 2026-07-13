‘Selling berths like vegetables’: Calcutta High Court pulls up TTEs in train murder case

The Calcutta High court was hearing an appeal filed by the accused persons challenging a July 2017 trial court judgment that had sentenced them to seven years' imprisonment.

Written by: Richa Sahay
2 min readNew DelhiJul 13, 2026 01:22 PM IST
TTE Railways passengers robbery death caseThe Calcutta High court identified several loopholes in the investigation and prosecution case and acquitted the accused men. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Calcutta High Court has come down heavily on Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) for allegedly allotting berths to unreserved passengers in exchange for money, observing that vacant berths were being “sold like vegetables in a market.” The court made the remarks while acquitting two men who had been convicted in connection with the death of a train passenger, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove a charge of murder and that the motive was only theft.

A division bench of Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Biswaroop Chowdhury identified several loopholes in the investigation and prosecution case and directed the police authorities to take more “sincere, diligent and devoted steps” to ensure better security for passengers travelling on Indian Railways.

“This court, however, is constrained to refer a copy of the judgment to the General Manager of the Eastern Railway and other Railways in the country to ensure the maximum available penalties for Travelling Ticket Examiners who sell empty berths in a train like vegetables in a market. Such conduct has resulted in the unfortunate death of one of the passengers who was only a victim of theft,” the court said in its July 7 order.

The high court was hearing an appeal filed by the accused persons challenging a July 2017 trial court judgment that had sentenced them to seven years’ imprisonment.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments