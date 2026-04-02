‘Evil of corruption deep rooted in system’: Bengaluru special court fines retired govt officer Rs 4.5 crore, awards him 3-year jail time

The court also made remarks against the investigating agency over “lapses” in the investigation.

A special court recently fined a former managing director of Karnataka Council for Technological Upgradation (KCTU) of Rs 4.5 crore and awarded him three years of imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

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In 2014, the Karnataka Lokayukta had conducted a raid on the properties of the convict, V Muniyappa, now 72, and filed a case against him.

On Saturday, the XXIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Court and Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act), Bengaluru, sentenced Muniyappa for possessing assets worth Rs 4.13 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income – amounting to 170.38 per cent excess.

The Lokayukta had filed the case considering his income between December 9, 1982, and July 15, 2014. During this period, the prosecution alleged that Muniyappa accumulated total assets worth Rs 5.45 crore, with expenditure of Rs 1.88 crore, against a legitimate income of only Rs 2.42 crore. The net disproportionate assets were computed at Rs 4.13 crore.